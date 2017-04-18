Indiana man who admitted rape gets 14 years
An Indianapolis man who admitted he raped a University of Illinois student last summer is headed to prison for 14 years. Justin Knox, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with a June 28 incident in the 200 block of East White Street in Champaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC