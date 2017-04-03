Illinois Budget Impasse Continues To Claim More Victims

Despite a stopgap budget that got us through last election season, Illinois has languished without a fully funded budget for some 22 months and could go without one through our next election cycle. "It's very, very difficult to be both in campaign mode; and then be trying to put together the kind of negotiation, compromise, sharing of the pain, and extending the kind of trust that makes these bargains," University of Illinois at Springfield political science professor emeritus Kent Redfield told CBS2 on Friday .

