I3 Broadband to start expanding fiber-optic network by August
I3 Broadband is planning to expand its fiber-optic network to 2,500 new homes this year, with construction beginning no later than Aug. 1. After buying iTV-3 in February and agreeing to operate the Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband network, i3 said it would invest millions of dollars to expand the network. The broadband company already has about 7,000 customers in the area, and plans to grow by at least 2,500 each year.
