Holdup at Champaign pharmacy nets prison term
Arian Craig, 19, will serve the sentence at the same time he serves a four-year stint he received in February in Vermilion County for a similar holdup of a pharmacy in Danville. Last month, Craig pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery, admitting that on June 25, 2016, he entered the Walgreens, 841 Bloomington Road, about 5 p.m. and handed a note to the pharmacist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC