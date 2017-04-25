Holdup at Champaign pharmacy nets prison term

Arian Craig, 19, will serve the sentence at the same time he serves a four-year stint he received in February in Vermilion County for a similar holdup of a pharmacy in Danville. Last month, Craig pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery, admitting that on June 25, 2016, he entered the Walgreens, 841 Bloomington Road, about 5 p.m. and handed a note to the pharmacist.

