Gun possession, cocaine charges for Champaign man

A Champaign man who allegedly possessed a gun and cocaine when police approached him to talk Thursday has been charged with three felony offenses. Marc C. Johns, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, was charged Friday with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

