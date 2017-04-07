Gun, drugs, armor lead to felony charges
A Champaign man with a criminal history who allegedly had a gun, drugs and body armor in his home has been charged with several serious felony crimes. Devito Taylor, 44, of the 1200 block of Northwood Drive South, was arrested by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Thursday following a court-authorized search of his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC