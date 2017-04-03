Gophers' Justin Karstadt named co-Big...

Gophers' Justin Karstadt named co-Big Ten Gymnast of the Year

Read more: Star Tribune

During the regular-season finale at Nebraska, Karstadt became only the fourth gymnast in the nation to break an 87.000 mark on all-around, and the first in the Big Ten. His 87.050 was a personal record.

