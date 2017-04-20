Gilman man admits role in check-fraud...

Gilman man admits role in check-fraud scheme

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

A Gilman man who admitted his role in stealing cash from a Champaign business last year is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Adam Hall, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to theft over $100,000, admitting that between August and December of last year, he took part in 38 transactions that involved the theft of $144,568 from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive.

