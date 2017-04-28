Garth Brooks superfan will be at all 4 shows this weekend
Jamie Elson of Bismarck scored tickets to not one, not two, not three, but all four of the country music megastar's performances at State Farm Center. "I tell everyone I can't wait to breathe that Garth air," said Elson, who is attending three of the four shows - including tonight's - with her best bud and fellow superfan, Jennifer Crawley, who's also going to all four.
