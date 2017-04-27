Flash flood watch issued for this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for East Central Illinois this weekend. More from the weather service: .A frontal system will stall out over Illinois this weekend providing several periods of heavy rainfall beginning Friday Night and extending through Sunday Night.
