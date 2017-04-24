Filmmaker claims violent action film 'Free Fire' is 'a study in empathy'
Director Ben Wheatley says his action shoot'em up "Free Fire" with Brie Larson and Sharlto Copley is actually a study in empathy. I caught up with British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director/co-writer of the new action black comedy "Free Fire," by phone as he was being driven to an airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC