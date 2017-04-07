Ex-U. of I. student charged in baby's death takes plea, receives 10-year sentence

In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016 photo, University of Illinois student Lindsay Johnson, 20, walks away from the bench with attorney Tony Bruno during her arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana, Ill. In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016 photo, University of Illinois student Lindsay Johnson, 20, walks away from the bench with attorney Tony Bruno during her arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.