Ex-boyfriend faces charges of home invasion

A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into the home of a sleeping ex-girlfriend and attacked her is due back in court next month. Allen Davis III, 33, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Hedge Road, was arrested Sunday on a warrant that had been issued for his arrest last week charging him with home invasion.

