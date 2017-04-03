Downstate paramedic accused of sexually assaulting going-away party guest

A Champaign-area paramedic who was set to become a fire chief in Alaska is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he drugged and sexually assaulted a man who attended his going-away party. David J. Dunn, 43, of Savoy, was arraigned in the Champaign County Courthouse Monday for felony criminal sexual assault, according to the Champaign County state's attorney office.

