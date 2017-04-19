Decatur and Champaign Economic Development Corporations announce partnership
April 19 - Just announced this morning, businesses in the Decatur area will now have local access to the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States. The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County and the Champaign County EDC are expanding the Illinois Small Business Development Center and the International Trade Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC