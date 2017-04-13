Crash leads to drug, gun charges against Danville man

A Danville man who allegedly got into a car crash when he had drugs and a gun with him has been charged with drug and weapon offenses. Tramale Hooser, 18, who listed an address on North Alexander Street in Danville, remained in the Champaign County Jail on Thursday after being charged Wednesday with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of controlled substance and reckless driving.

