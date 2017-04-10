CLUB - Ottawa Sunrise Rotary
Ottawa Sunrise Rotary President Mike Fuller called the meeting to order April 7 and Jane Goetz offered an opening prayer. Guests welcomed were Marquette Academy student of the month Emily Meine, along with parents Edward and Sherry Meine, and Ottawa High School student of the month Tyler Angus, accompanied by his mother, Julie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC