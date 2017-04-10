Champaign's Firefighter of the Year a repeat honoree

Had he remained on the path that led to him studying exercise physiology and kinesiology at the University of Illinois, chances are Glen Daniels would have become a personal trainer or a physical therapist. But a trip to Edgar County led to an encounter with a family friend in Paris, who was working as a captain in that city's fire department and explained to Daniels what being a firefighter was all about.

