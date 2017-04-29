Champaign science fair turning potential energy kinetic

Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, founder of Illini Tutoring, which focuses on math and science, organized both last week's Champaign March for Science and today's science activities fair at the Champaign Public Library. CHAMPAIGN - Thousands of people marched in Champaign and 600 other cities around the world on Earth Day in support of science as a "pillar of human freedom and prosperity."

