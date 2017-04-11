Champaign school board begins talks with 7 firms for referendum work

Unit 4 is entering into negotiations with seven familiar firms that will complete the work on all of the projects funded through the $183.4 million referendum - except the athletic fields at Spalding Park. Since that land is owned by the Champaign Park District, administrators with Unit 4 and the park district are working on an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the school district to pay to redevelop and build on that park-district-owned land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.