Champaign man's drug conviction brings probation
A Champaign man convicted of possessing crack cocaine last June has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail. Ciandrea Thatch, 25, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was convicted by a jury in March of possession of a controlled substance.
