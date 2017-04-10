Champaign man receives probation in plea agreement
A Champaign man who pleaded guilty in March to a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm has been sentenced to two and a half years of probation. Court records show Kevin Cooper, Jr. was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 200 hours of public service, and 106 days in jail.
