Champaign man headed to prison for store robbery

A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a north Champaign discount store last fall has been sentenced to five years in prison. Andre Maurice Lawrence, 45, who listed an address on Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated robbery, admitting that he implied to an employee of the Family Dollar store, 1204 N. Market St., that he had a gun when he demanded cash.

