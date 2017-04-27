Champaign man charged with robbery in theft of cannabis

A Champaign man who allegedly ripped off two teens in a drug transaction earlier this year has been charged with armed robbery. Chace Hammond, 19, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon by Champaign County sheriff's deputies in connection with a Jan. 20 holdup that occurred at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.