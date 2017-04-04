Champaign man charged with having Ecstasy, pot for sale
A Champaign man who allegedly had Ecstasy and cannabis intended for sale at his home could go to prison for up to 30 years if convicted of having the pills. Robert M. Dalton, 29, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Garfield Street, was charged Friday with manufacture or delivery of 171 tablets of Ecstasy and possession with intent to deliver more than 5 pounds of cannabis.
