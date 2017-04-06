Champaign man charged with bank robbery
Eric Motton, 50, of the 1000 block of North Neil Street was arrested at his home Wednesday after being identified from surveillance photos as the man who allegedly robbed the Busey Bank at 2011 W. Springfield Ave. About 9 a.m., a man entered the bank and implied he had a gun but didn't display one as he demanded cash from an employee. He was given cash and ran to the west, Champaign police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC