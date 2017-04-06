Champaign man charged with bank robbery

Eric Motton, 50, of the 1000 block of North Neil Street was arrested at his home Wednesday after being identified from surveillance photos as the man who allegedly robbed the Busey Bank at 2011 W. Springfield Ave. About 9 a.m., a man entered the bank and implied he had a gun but didn't display one as he demanded cash from an employee. He was given cash and ran to the west, Champaign police said.

