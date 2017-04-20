Champaign County History Museum reope...

Champaign County History Museum reopens after renovations

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Among those in attendance were Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and members of the museum's Board of Trustees. The museum was closed to the public for 18 months while renovations were completed.

