Cash, cigarettes taken during Champaign armed robbery
The Champaign Police Department says it's seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 18 armed robbery of a gaming parlor. Champaign police say the armed robbery happened at Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, located at 12 East Green Street, at about 12:57 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the robbery, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene.
