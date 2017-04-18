Cash, cigarettes taken during Champai...

Cash, cigarettes taken during Champaign armed robbery

19 hrs ago

The Champaign Police Department says it's seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 18 armed robbery of a gaming parlor. Champaign police say the armed robbery happened at Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, located at 12 East Green Street, at about 12:57 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the robbery, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene.

