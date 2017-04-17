Area history, April 17, 2017
In 1917, University of Illinois President E.J. James will speak at a general convocation at 7 p.m. tonight to present to students the conclusions formed by the university administration concerning the part the military brigade and other resources of the university will play during the present war crisis. In 1967, a proposal which would put a toll road along a 175-mile route from Champaign to near Quincy has been sent to the Legislature by the Illinois Toll Highway Commission.
