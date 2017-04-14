Area history, April 14, 2017
In 1917, a proclamation calling upon the people of Illinois to increase food production this year in order to meet the demands of the war will be issued by Gov. Lowden this evening. The governor also found time today to order $50 worth of tobacco for the troops at Camp Lowden who have not received their government supply yet.
