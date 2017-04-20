19th Ebertfest opens as a gathering o...

19th Ebertfest opens as a gathering of friends

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

The five-day event opened at the Virginia Theatre with the 1979 movie "Hair," prompting University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen to say at the reception beforehand: "I just wanted to show you that I used to have it, too." That elicited a big laugh from the sponsors, filmmakers and other festival guests at the reception at the UI President's House on what festival director and Urbana native Nate Kohn called a sweltering night.

