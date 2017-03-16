YWCA honoree's stick-to-itiveness kept RACES alive
In May of last year, the rape-crisis center in Urbana suspended nearly all of its services and laid off all but one employee as a result of the state budget impasse. And Kristin Hansen, a crisis center part-time educator-turned-volunteer, greatly credits one person - Jaya Kolisetty - with breathing life back into an organization that was on the brink of closure after almost 50 years of serving the community.
