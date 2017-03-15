YWCA honoree forever excited about sc...

YWCA honoree forever excited about science

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Whether she's talking about her late husband Steven, her 19-year-old cat or her dog, Nadja Bee Shoemaker does so with excitement and an ear-to-ear smile. "I guess I was a little bit of a science nerd growing up," the 1960 Urbana High School graduate says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 13 hr Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Tue Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC