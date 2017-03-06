Work begins on Champaign-Urbana "MCOR...

Work begins on Champaign-Urbana "MCORE" project

The project, called the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project , is meant to improve transportation through the core of Urbana-Champaign by linking the downtowns of both cities along with the University of Illinois campus and other employers and healthcare providers. It is also meant to add access for different types of transportation, including bicycling, walking, bus traffic and personal vehicles.

