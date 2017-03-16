What killed Bob Grossman?

The Champaign County coroner ruled Wednesday that a successful businessman and philanthropist found dead in his tony downtown Champaign home on New Year's Day died accidentally. Duane Northrup said Bob Grossman, 64, died of a toxic combination of alcohol and sertraline, an anti-depressant for which he had a prescription.

