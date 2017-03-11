Weekend Planner: Return of the resale

From left, Caroline Dickerson, Laerke Conrad and Chrissy Hess model dresses that are part of the 'Say Yes to the Dress!' resale boutique being held today at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, in which people donate prom dresses to be sold at reduced prices. Believing all girls should have a chance to experience their high school prom, ELIZABETH DICKERSON of Champaign and her three daughters started "Say Yes to the Dress!," a resale boutique now in its fourth year.

