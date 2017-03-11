Weekend Planner: Return of the resale
From left, Caroline Dickerson, Laerke Conrad and Chrissy Hess model dresses that are part of the 'Say Yes to the Dress!' resale boutique being held today at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, in which people donate prom dresses to be sold at reduced prices. Believing all girls should have a chance to experience their high school prom, ELIZABETH DICKERSON of Champaign and her three daughters started "Say Yes to the Dress!," a resale boutique now in its fourth year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC