vmtp 2.3.3

Have you ever had the need for a quick, simple and automatable way to get VM-level or host-level single-flow throughput and latency numbers from any OpenStack cloud, and take into account various Neutron topologies? Or check whether some OpenStack configuration option, Neutron plug-in performs to expectation or if there is any data path impact for upgrading to a different OpenStack release? VMTP is a small python application that will automatically perform ping connectivity, round trip time measurement and TCP/UDP throughput measurement for the following East/West flows on any OpenStack deployment: Optionally, VMTP can extract automatically CPU usage from all native hosts in the cloud during the throughput tests, provided the Ganglia monitoring service is installed and enabled on those hosts.

