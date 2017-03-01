Verdict doesn't sit well with family member
A Champaign County jury was not convinced Wednesday that Cieandrea Thatch intended to sell the chunk of crack cocaine he had on him last June. After about 30 minutes, the jury convicted the 25-year-old Champaign man of possession of a controlled substance but acquitted him of the more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
