Urbana man gets 6 years for ammo, drugs, witness tampering

An Urbana man who persuaded an ex-girlfriend to claim that the ammunition and drugs found in his house were hers has been sentenced to six years in prison. In February, a jury convicted Elton Henderson, 40, who last lived in the 1100 block of Harding Drive, of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and firearm ammunition and unlawful communication with a witness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.