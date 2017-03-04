UPDATED: UI student dies after fall from balcony during Unofficial
Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner are investigating the death of a University of Illinois student who they believe accidentally fell from an apartment balcony Friday night. Police say they responded t the apartment complex at 51 E. John St., C, shortly after 10:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive.
