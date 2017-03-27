University of Illinois announces new partnership with ZEISS [email protected] program
A new agreement between the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and ZEISS has named the Core Facilities at IGB as an official ZEISS [email protected] Partner. The model facility will allow researchers from around the U.S. to test-drive new instruments in the IGB's Core Facilities Microscopy Suite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 14
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC