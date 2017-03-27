A new agreement between the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and ZEISS has named the Core Facilities at IGB as an official ZEISS [email protected] Partner. The model facility will allow researchers from around the U.S. to test-drive new instruments in the IGB's Core Facilities Microscopy Suite.

