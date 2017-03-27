Univ. of Illinois joins Zeiss [email protected]..

Univ. of Illinois joins Zeiss [email protected] Partnership

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Photonics Spectra

From Crop Science to Space Exploration, Optical Sensing on the Rise From smartphones, smart homes and autonomous vehicles to crop science, food inspection and space observations, optical sensors are finding increasing use in the commercial sector. Image sensing... Principles of Lock-in Detection and the-State-of the-Art Understanding the basic working principles of lock-in amplifiers is key to working effectively in many of today's photonics labs, where signal modulation imposed by pulsed lasers, AOMs, EOMs, optical... Optical Delay Lines: Key to Time-Resolved Measurements One of the most critical elements of any time-resolved spectroscopy and dynamics experiment is the optical delay line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room 1 hr Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Wed Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC