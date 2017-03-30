Unit 4 board candidate has big plans for next four years
With a strong focus on addressing achievement gaps and remedial rates in Champaign schools, candidate Bruce Brown has big plans for his term the Unit 4 school board. As another shoo-in for the job - his race is uncontested - Brown has been an advocate for making sure Unit 4 graduates are college- and career-ready since he graduated from Centennial High School "eons ago" in 1996.
