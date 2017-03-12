Unique (boutique) approach for C-U's downtowns

These are preferences today's boutique hotels are being designed for, and before long, there may be a new boutique hotel in each of the downtowns of Champaign and Urbana if pending deals are completed. One would bring a six-story, 101-room Vib hotel - the new urban chic boutique hotel brand launched by Best Western - to what is now a city-owned parking lot at 401 N. Neil St., C. The other would involve a restoration of the Urbana Landmark Hotel to turn it into one of the first of the new Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels, the chain's new boutique brand featuring a collection of unique hotel properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.