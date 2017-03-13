Unemployment rates increase in most metro areas
CHICAGO The majority of Illinois' metropolitan areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate. Five of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, eight reported declines, and one was unchanged, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security .
