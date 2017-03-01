U of Illinois asks departments to cut budgets 2 percent
The state's ongoing budget deadlock has spurred the University of Illinois to ask its departments to cut an average of about 2 percent from their budgets. Wilkin tells The News-Gazette that most of Illinois' universities have budget shortfalls like the one the Urbana campus is facing because of the ongoing state budget deadlock.
