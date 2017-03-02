U. of I. student charged with killing...

U. of I. student charged with killing newborn to plead guilty, lawyers say

Chicago Tribune

An University of Illinois student accused of killing her newborn baby in a residence hall bathroom last March will plead guilty in the case as part of a deal with prosecutors, her lawyers said Thursday. Lindsay L. Johnson, a 20-year-old agricultural communications major from Monee, had faced up to 75 years in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder charges she faces.

