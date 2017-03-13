U of I Police recover loaded handgun,...

U of I Police recover loaded handgun, make two arrests in traffic stop

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A University of Illinois Police officer on patrol, just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, stopped a vehicle that had just blown a stop sign at the intersection of Third and White streets in Champaign. While speaking to the driver, the officer says he noticed a plastic bag containing marijuana on the floor between a passenger's feet.

