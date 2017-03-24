Two vastly different points of view on ACA

As Kathleen Winters, of Urbana, mostly obscured, delivers a signed card to Rep. Rodney Davis's Champaign office staffer, her husband, Jeff Castle, standing in doorway, Loren Kirkwood, far right, of Urbana, and Meagan Glaser, far left, of Champaign, look on Thursday, March 23, 2017. A large group celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in front of Davis's office as they voiced concern for Davis's continued support of the American Health Care Act.

