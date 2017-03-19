Top of the Morning, March 19, 2017

One of the area's most decorated women, the 98-year-old World War II veteran was honored again as an "Outstanding Woman in American History" by the Alliance Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution at last weekend's brunch in Champaign. We last checked in with Knappenberger when, at 93, she boarded an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. While she doesn't golf or paint or serve on local boards anymore - no more Honor Flights, either - the UI grad does keep busy.

